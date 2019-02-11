SML Isuzu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 231.58 crore, up 4.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:
Net Sales at Rs 231.58 crore in December 2018 up 4.57% from Rs. 221.45 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2018 down 51.64% from Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2018 down 441.03% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2017.
SML Isuzu shares closed at 572.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|SML Isuzu
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|231.58
|295.41
|221.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|231.58
|295.41
|221.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|238.14
|177.03
|194.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.33
|17.04
|13.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-76.41
|34.57
|-43.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.64
|40.02
|35.99
|Depreciation
|9.75
|9.79
|7.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.39
|25.31
|23.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.26
|-8.35
|-9.34
|Other Income
|1.18
|1.07
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.08
|-7.28
|-8.68
|Interest
|3.86
|3.67
|4.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.94
|-10.95
|-12.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.94
|-10.95
|-12.75
|Tax
|-5.14
|-3.21
|-2.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.80
|-7.74
|-9.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.80
|-7.74
|-9.76
|Equity Share Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.23
|-5.35
|-6.74
|Diluted EPS
|-10.23
|-5.35
|-6.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.23
|-5.35
|-6.74
|Diluted EPS
|-10.23
|-5.35
|-6.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited