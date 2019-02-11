SML Isuzu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 231.58 crore, up 4.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.58 crore in December 2018 up 4.57% from Rs. 221.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2018 down 51.64% from Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2018 down 441.03% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2017.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 572.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.73% over the last 12 months.