Smiths & Found Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in March 2023 up 0.38% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 99.68% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 48.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Smiths & Found shares closed at 3.38 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.98% over the last 12 months.