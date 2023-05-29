English
    Smiths & Found Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smiths & Founders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in March 2023 up 0.38% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 99.68% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 48.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Smiths & Found shares closed at 3.38 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.98% over the last 12 months.

    Smiths & Founders
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.722.662.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.722.662.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.251.410.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15-0.270.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.680.72
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.650.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.130.29
    Other Income0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.130.31
    Interest0.130.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.070.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.070.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.070.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.070.22
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.010.02
    Diluted EPS--0.010.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.010.02
    Diluted EPS--0.010.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Smiths & Found #Smiths & Founders
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am