Smiths & Found Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smiths & Founders are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in March 2023 up 0.38% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 99.68% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 48.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Smiths & Found shares closed at 3.38 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.98% over the last 12 months.
|Smiths & Founders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.72
|2.66
|2.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.72
|2.66
|2.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.25
|1.41
|0.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|-0.27
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.68
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.65
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.13
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.13
|0.31
|Interest
|0.13
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.07
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.07
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.07
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.07
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited