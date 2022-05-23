Smiths & Found Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, down 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022 down 12.59% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 24.04% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 15.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Smiths & Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Smiths & Found shares closed at 4.65 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.34% returns over the last 6 months and 474.07% over the last 12 months.