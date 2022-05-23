Smiths & Found Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, down 12.59% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smiths & Founders are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022 down 12.59% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 24.04% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 15.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
Smiths & Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.
Smiths & Found shares closed at 4.65 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.34% returns over the last 6 months and 474.07% over the last 12 months.
|Smiths & Founders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.71
|2.44
|3.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.71
|2.44
|3.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.92
|1.35
|1.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|-0.67
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.67
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.62
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.40
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.23
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.63
|0.38
|Interest
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.56
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|0.56
|0.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|0.56
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|0.56
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
