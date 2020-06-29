Smiths & Found Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 15.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smiths & Founders are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2020 down 15.48% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 up 46.51% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 69.57% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.
Smiths & Found shares closed at 0.64 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 88.24% returns over the last 6 months
|Smiths & Founders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.79
|1.64
|2.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.79
|1.64
|2.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.76
|0.57
|0.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.29
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.64
|0.86
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.48
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.41
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.40
|-0.54
|Interest
|0.11
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.50
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|-0.50
|-0.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|-0.50
|-0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|-0.50
|-0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:22 am