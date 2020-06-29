Smiths & Found Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 15.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2020 down 15.48% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 up 46.51% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 69.57% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

Smiths & Found shares closed at 0.64 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 88.24% returns over the last 6 months