    Smiths & Found Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, up 36.47% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smiths & Founders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 up 36.47% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 80.59% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    Smiths & Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    Smiths & Found shares closed at 3.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.53% over the last 12 months.

    Smiths & Founders
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.242.722.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.242.722.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.321.251.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.36-0.15-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.810.65
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.570.630.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.130.15
    Other Income0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.130.16
    Interest0.060.130.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.000.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.000.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.180.000.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.180.000.10
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02--0.01
    Diluted EPS0.02--0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02--0.01
    Diluted EPS0.02--0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

