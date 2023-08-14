Smiths & Found Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, up 36.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 up 36.47% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 80.59% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Smiths & Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Smiths & Found shares closed at 3.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.53% over the last 12 months.