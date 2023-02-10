Smiths & Found Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smiths & Founders are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 8.67% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 88.16% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 72.46% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
Smiths & Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.
Smiths & Found shares closed at 4.03 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.52% returns over the last 6 months and -43.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Smiths & Founders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.66
|2.71
|2.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.66
|2.71
|2.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.41
|1.12
|1.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|0.16
|-0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.68
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.55
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.13
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.13
|0.63
|Interest
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.08
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.08
|0.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|0.08
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.08
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited