Smiths & Found Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 8.67% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 88.16% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 72.46% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.