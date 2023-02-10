English
    Smiths & Found Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smiths & Founders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 8.67% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 88.16% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 72.46% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

    Smiths & Founders
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.662.712.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.662.712.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.411.121.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.270.16-0.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.680.67
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.550.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.130.40
    Other Income0.000.000.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.130.63
    Interest0.070.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.070.080.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.070.080.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.080.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.080.56
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.05
    Diluted EPS0.010.010.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.05
    Diluted EPS0.010.010.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited