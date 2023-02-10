Smiths & Found Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 8.67% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 88.16% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 72.46% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

Smiths & Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Smiths & Found shares closed at 4.03 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.52% returns over the last 6 months and -43.00% over the last 12 months.