Smiths & Found Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in December 2021 down 3.77% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021 up 92.65% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Smiths & Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Smiths & Found shares closed at 7.18 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)