Smiths & Found Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, up 54.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in December 2020 up 54.61% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 158.42% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 240.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Smiths & Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Smiths & Found shares closed at 0.86 on January 15, 2021 (BSE)