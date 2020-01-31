Smiths & Found Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, down 37.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in December 2019 down 37.95% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019 down 72.35% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019 down 128.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018.

Smiths & Found shares closed at 0.66 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 120.00% returns over the last 6 months