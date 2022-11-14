 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SMIFS LIMITED Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore in September 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 26.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 133.58% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 62.26% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021. SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 45.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 17.40% over the last 12 months.
SMIFS LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15.0616.4626.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.0616.4626.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods14.8216.1125.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.560.540.49
Depreciation0.070.070.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.990.300.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.39-0.57-0.46
Other Income1.520.600.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.030.44
Interest--0.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.030.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.130.030.43
Tax0.230.040.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.000.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.000.29
Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.17-0.010.51
Diluted EPS-0.17-0.010.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.17-0.010.51
Diluted EPS-0.17-0.010.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #SMIFS LIMITED
first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm