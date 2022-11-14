SMIFS LIMITED Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 15.06 16.46 26.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 15.06 16.46 26.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 14.82 16.11 25.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -- 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.56 0.54 0.49 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.99 0.30 0.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.39 -0.57 -0.46 Other Income 1.52 0.60 0.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 0.03 0.44 Interest -- 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 0.03 0.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.13 0.03 0.43 Tax 0.23 0.04 0.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.00 0.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.00 0.29 Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -0.01 0.51 Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.01 0.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -0.01 0.51 Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.01 0.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited