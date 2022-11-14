English
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    SMIFS LIMITED Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore in September 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 26.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 133.58% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 62.26% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

    SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 45.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 17.40% over the last 12 months.

    SMIFS LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0616.4626.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0616.4626.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.8216.1125.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.540.49
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.990.300.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.39-0.57-0.46
    Other Income1.520.600.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.030.44
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.030.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.030.43
    Tax0.230.040.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.000.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.000.29
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.010.51
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.010.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.010.51
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.010.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm