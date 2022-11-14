SMIFS LIMITED Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore in September 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 26.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 133.58% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 62.26% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.