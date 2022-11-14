SMIFS LIMITED Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.06 crore in September 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 26.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 133.58% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 62.26% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.
|SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 45.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 17.40% over the last 12 months.
|SMIFS LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.06
|16.46
|26.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.06
|16.46
|26.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.82
|16.11
|25.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.54
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|0.30
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-0.57
|-0.46
|Other Income
|1.52
|0.60
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.03
|0.44
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.03
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|0.03
|0.43
|Tax
|0.23
|0.04
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited