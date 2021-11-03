SMIFS LIMITED Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.12 crore, up 58.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.12 crore in September 2021 up 58.68% from Rs. 16.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021 down 2.12% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021 up 23.26% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2020.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 40.65 on October 22, 2021 (BSE)