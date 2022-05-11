SMIFS LIMITED Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, down 41.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in March 2022 down 41.02% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 111.5% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 96.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 41.45 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)