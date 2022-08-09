 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMIFS LIMITED Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore, up 63.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore in June 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 102.64% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 40.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.

SMIFS LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.46 13.00 10.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.46 13.00 10.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.11 12.70 9.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.54 0.83 0.46
Depreciation 0.07 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.20 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -0.81 -0.63
Other Income 0.60 0.74 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.07 0.18
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 -0.07 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 -0.07 0.17
Tax 0.04 -0.27 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.20 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.20 0.18
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.36 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.36 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.36 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.36 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
