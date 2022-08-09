SMIFS LIMITED Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore, up 63.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore in June 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 102.64% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 40.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.