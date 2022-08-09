SMIFS LIMITED Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore, up 63.98% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore in June 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 102.64% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 40.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.
|SMIFS LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.46
|13.00
|10.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.46
|13.00
|10.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.11
|12.70
|9.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.83
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.20
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.81
|-0.63
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.74
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.07
|0.18
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.07
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|-0.07
|0.17
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.27
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.20
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.20
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.36
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.36
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.36
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.36
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited