SMIFS LIMITED Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in December 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.62% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 91.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.