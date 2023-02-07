 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMIFS LIMITED Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in December 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.62% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 91.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.26 15.06 17.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.26 15.06 17.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.91 14.82 17.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.56 0.54
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.99 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -1.39 -0.55
Other Income 0.69 1.52 2.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.13 1.51
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.13 1.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.13 1.51
Tax -0.08 0.23 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 -0.10 1.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 -0.10 1.33
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 -0.17 2.37
Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.17 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 -0.17 2.37
Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.17 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited