SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore in March 2020 up 7.95% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2020 down 1117.75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 546.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 27.95 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)