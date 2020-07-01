SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore in March 2020 up 7.95% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2020 down 1117.75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 546.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.
SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 27.95 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|SMIFS LIMITED
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.30
|14.09
|11.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.30
|14.09
|11.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.44
|13.67
|10.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.61
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|0.58
|2.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-0.91
|-2.46
|Other Income
|0.56
|1.21
|2.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|0.30
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|0.29
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|0.29
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|0.30
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|0.30
|0.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|0.30
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|0.54
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|0.54
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|0.54
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|0.54
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
