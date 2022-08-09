 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.50 crore, up 63.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.50 crore in June 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 26.26% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 60.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 40.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.

SMIFS LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.50 13.04 10.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.50 13.04 10.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.11 12.70 9.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.57 0.87 0.48
Depreciation 0.07 0.10 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.31 0.21 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -0.84 -0.60
Other Income 0.60 0.74 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.09 0.20
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 -0.09 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 -0.09 0.20
Tax -0.11 -0.27 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 0.18 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 0.18 0.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.15 0.18 0.20
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.32 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.32 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.32 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.32 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #SMIFS LIMITED
first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.