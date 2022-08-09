SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.50 crore, up 63.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.50 crore in June 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 26.26% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 60.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 40.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.