SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, down 9.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in June 2021 down 9.8% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 80.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 38.10 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.24% returns over the last 6 months