SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, down 36.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in December 2022 down 36.94% from Rs. 17.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 88.96% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 91.36% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.