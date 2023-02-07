 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, down 36.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in December 2022 down 36.94% from Rs. 17.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 88.96% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 91.36% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.31 15.10 17.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.31 15.10 17.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.91 14.82 17.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.58 0.56
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 1.00 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 -1.38 -0.54
Other Income 0.69 1.52 2.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.14 1.53
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.14 1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.14 1.52
Tax -0.08 0.21 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 -0.06 1.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 -0.06 1.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.15 -0.06 1.34
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -0.11 2.39
Diluted EPS 0.26 -0.11 2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -0.11 2.39
Diluted EPS 0.26 -0.11 2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited