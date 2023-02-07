SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, down 36.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in December 2022 down 36.94% from Rs. 17.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 88.96% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 91.36% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in December 2021.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 41.95 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -0.36% over the last 12 months.