SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore, down 4.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore in December 2021 down 4.95% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021 down 14.55% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021 down 33.06% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2020.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2020.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 43.00 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.90% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.