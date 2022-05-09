 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMC Global Secu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.40 crore, up 12.91% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.40 crore in March 2022 up 12.91% from Rs. 149.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.78 crore in March 2022 down 11.83% from Rs. 33.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in March 2022 down 3.07% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2021.

SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2021.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 86.55 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)

SMC Global Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.40 163.08 149.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.40 163.08 149.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.87 28.25 29.45
Depreciation 3.98 3.73 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.70 0.04 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.50 81.96 75.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.37 49.11 39.99
Other Income 1.71 15.13 9.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.08 64.24 49.58
Interest 10.55 10.58 9.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.53 53.66 40.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.53 53.66 40.54
Tax 7.75 11.39 6.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.78 42.27 33.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.78 42.27 33.78
Equity Share Capital 22.63 22.63 22.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.63 3.74 2.99
Diluted EPS 2.63 3.74 2.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.63 3.74 2.99
Diluted EPS 2.63 3.74 2.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 10:22 am
