SMC Global Secu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.40 crore, up 12.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.40 crore in March 2022 up 12.91% from Rs. 149.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.78 crore in March 2022 down 11.83% from Rs. 33.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in March 2022 down 3.07% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2021.

SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2021.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 86.55 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)