SMC Global Secu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.15 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.15 crore in March 2021 up 36.3% from Rs. 109.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.78 crore in March 2021 up 168.57% from Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2021 up 90.8% from Rs. 28.15 crore in March 2020.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2020.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 86.95 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)