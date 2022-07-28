SMC Global Secu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.13 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.13 crore in June 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 140.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.77 crore in June 2022 up 73.95% from Rs. 20.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.76 crore in June 2022 up 56.44% from Rs. 38.20 crore in June 2021.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2021.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 86.90 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)