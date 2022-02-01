SMC Global Secu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 163.08 crore, up 39.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.08 crore in December 2021 up 39.7% from Rs. 116.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.27 crore in December 2021 up 220.79% from Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.97 crore in December 2021 up 122.05% from Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2020.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2020.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 84.45 on January 31, 2022 (NSE)