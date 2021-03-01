SMC Global Secu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.74 crore, up 15.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.74 crore in December 2020 up 15.92% from Rs. 100.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2020 up 492.87% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2020 up 77.04% from Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2019.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 105.15 on February 26, 2021 (NSE)