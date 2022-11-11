 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMC Global Secu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.43 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.43 crore in September 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 265.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.47 crore in September 2022 down 27.23% from Rs. 40.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.56 crore in September 2022 down 6.8% from Rs. 70.34 crore in September 2021.

SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in September 2021.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 81.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and -0.12% over the last 12 months.

SMC Global Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 301.43 290.49 265.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 301.43 290.49 265.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.76 55.69 50.05
Depreciation 5.44 4.76 4.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.21 3.44 6.35
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.62 160.45 147.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.41 66.15 56.79
Other Income 0.72 0.63 8.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.12 66.78 65.62
Interest 19.55 17.38 13.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.57 49.40 51.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.57 49.40 51.86
Tax 11.06 12.39 11.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.51 37.00 40.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.51 37.00 40.56
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.03 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.47 36.98 40.50
Equity Share Capital 20.94 22.10 22.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.79 3.29 3.59
Diluted EPS 2.79 3.29 3.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.79 3.29 3.59
Diluted EPS 2.79 3.29 3.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am
