SMC Global Secu Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore, up 25.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore in September 2021 up 25.07% from Rs. 211.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.50 crore in September 2021 up 83.79% from Rs. 22.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.34 crore in September 2021 up 55.9% from Rs. 45.12 crore in September 2020.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2020.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 84.15 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)