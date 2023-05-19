English
    SMC Global Secu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.64 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.64 crore in March 2023 up 6.84% from Rs. 286.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.65 crore in March 2023 down 47.01% from Rs. 40.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.99 crore in March 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 73.13 crore in March 2022.

    SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2022.

    SMC Global Secu shares closed at 74.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.

    SMC Global Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.64319.11286.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.64319.11286.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.6065.4754.34
    Depreciation6.416.095.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.682.073.22
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses178.72180.07159.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2365.4163.33
    Other Income1.351.394.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.5866.8067.56
    Interest26.9025.5016.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.6841.3151.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.6841.3151.53
    Tax8.799.3110.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.8931.9940.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.8931.9940.93
    Minority Interest-0.24-0.04-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.6531.9640.86
    Equity Share Capital20.9420.9422.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.113.053.62
    Diluted EPS2.113.053.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.113.053.62
    Diluted EPS2.113.053.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 19, 2023