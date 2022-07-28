 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMC Global Secu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.49 crore, up 25.9% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 290.49 crore in June 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 230.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.54 crore in June 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 52.96 crore in June 2021.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in June 2021.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 86.90 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

SMC Global Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 290.49 286.08 230.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 290.49 286.08 230.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.69 54.34 48.48
Depreciation 4.76 5.57 4.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.44 3.22 3.48
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 160.45 159.62 127.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.15 63.33 46.55
Other Income 0.63 4.23 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.78 67.56 48.36
Interest 17.38 16.03 12.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.40 51.53 36.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.40 51.53 36.00
Tax 12.39 10.60 9.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.00 40.93 26.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.00 40.93 26.22
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.07 0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.98 40.86 26.31
Equity Share Capital 22.10 22.63 22.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 3.62 2.32
Diluted EPS 3.29 3.62 2.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 3.62 2.32
Diluted EPS 3.29 3.62 2.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
