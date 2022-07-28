SMC Global Secu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.49 crore, up 25.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.49 crore in June 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 230.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.54 crore in June 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 52.96 crore in June 2021.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in June 2021.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 86.90 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)