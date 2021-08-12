SMC Global Secu Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 230.74 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.74 crore in June 2021 up 24.87% from Rs. 184.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2021 up 7.57% from Rs. 24.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.96 crore in June 2021 up 15.78% from Rs. 45.74 crore in June 2020.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2020.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 84.65 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)