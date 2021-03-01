SMC Global Secu Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 235.93 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.93 crore in December 2020 up 17.39% from Rs. 200.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2020 up 214.22% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.05 crore in December 2020 up 51.68% from Rs. 30.36 crore in December 2019.

SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2019.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 105.15 on February 26, 2021 (NSE)