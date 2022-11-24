SMC Credits Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 36.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 36.37% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 24.29% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

SMC Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

SMC Credits shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)