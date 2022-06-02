SMC Credits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 34.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 34.56% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 92.93% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

SMC Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2021.

SMC Credits shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)