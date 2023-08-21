SMC Credits Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 9.59% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 101.72% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

SMC Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

SMC Credits shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)