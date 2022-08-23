SMC Credits Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 51.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 51.5% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 82.33% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 57.55% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2021.

SMC Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2021.

