SMC Credits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 44.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 39.11% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 32.2% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

SMC Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

SMC Credits shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)