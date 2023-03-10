English
    SMC Credits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 44.37% Y-o-Y

    March 10, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Credits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 39.11% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 32.2% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

    SMC Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

    SMC Credits shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)

    SMC Credits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.900.752.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.900.752.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.090.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.440.621.93
    Other Income0.270.250.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.700.862.04
    Interest0.390.360.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.320.501.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.320.501.60
    Tax0.460.230.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.860.271.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.860.271.34
    Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.271.34
    Diluted EPS0.740.271.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.271.34
    Diluted EPS0.740.271.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 10, 2023 09:00 am