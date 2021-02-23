SMC Credits Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 97.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2020 up 97.86% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020 up 13386.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2020 up 198.72% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

SMC Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 77.07 in December 2019.

SMC Credits shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)