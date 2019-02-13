SMC Credits Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 79.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Credits are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2018 up 79.12% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 141.83% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 115.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.
|
|SMC Credits
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|2.00
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|2.00
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.01
|--
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|0.05
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|1.94
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.23
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|2.17
|0.43
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|2.17
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|2.17
|0.43
|Tax
|0.05
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|2.05
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|2.05
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|2.05
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|2.05
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|2.05
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|2.05
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited