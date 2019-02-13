SMC Credits Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 79.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2018 up 79.12% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 141.83% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 115.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

SMC Credits shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)