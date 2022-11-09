Smartlink Net Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 14.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in September 2022 down 14.96% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 73.58% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

Smartlink Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 169.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.33% returns over the last 6 months and 48.84% over the last 12 months.