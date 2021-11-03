Smartlink Net Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 22.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in September 2021 down 22.15% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021 down 57.65% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021 down 44.79% from Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2020.

Smartlink Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2020.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 115.10 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.86% returns over the last 6 months and 65.02% over the last 12 months.