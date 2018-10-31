Smartlink Net Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, up 6.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in September 2018 up 6.51% from Rs. 4.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018 down 289.07% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2018 down 209.95% from Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2017.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 89.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.