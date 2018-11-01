Smartlink Net Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, up 6.51% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in September 2018 up 6.51% from Rs. 4.75 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018 down 289.07% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2018 down 209.95% from Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2017.
Smartlink Net shares closed at 90.35 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Smartlink Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.06
|6.48
|4.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.06
|6.48
|4.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.46
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.27
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.62
|1.97
|0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|3.78
|3.09
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.42
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.89
|4.20
|3.89
|Interest
|0.04
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.93
|4.20
|3.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.93
|4.20
|3.81
|Tax
|0.02
|1.25
|1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.95
|2.94
|2.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.95
|2.94
|2.62
|Equity Share Capital
|3.39
|4.51
|4.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|1.31
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|1.31
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|1.31
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|1.31
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited