Smartlink Net Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in March 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.10 crore in March 2022 up 3090.58% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.49 crore in March 2022 up 3706.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 26.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 114.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.09% over the last 12 months.

Smartlink Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.95 1.90 1.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.95 1.90 1.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 0.71 0.83
Depreciation 0.26 0.27 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.89 0.99 1.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.07 -1.07
Other Income 28.18 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.23 -0.07 -1.06
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.19 -0.11 -1.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.19 -0.11 -1.10
Tax 0.09 -0.03 -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.10 -0.08 -0.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.10 -0.08 -0.94
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.77 -0.08 -0.71
Diluted EPS 26.77 -0.08 -0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.77 -0.08 -0.71
Diluted EPS 26.77 -0.08 -0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
