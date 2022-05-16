Smartlink Net Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in March 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.10 crore in March 2022 up 3090.58% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.49 crore in March 2022 up 3706.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 26.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 114.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.09% over the last 12 months.